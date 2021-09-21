Ashley Graham Reveals She Is Expecting Twins In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

Supermodel Ashley Graham thrilled her fans with an interesting update surrounding her pregnancy, revealing that she is expecting twins. The American model took to her Instagram account recently and uploaded a heartwarming video, showcasing the exact moment when she, along with her husband Justin Ervin realised that they are expecting two babies. With this, Ashley and Graham will become parents to three, after welcoming their firstborn, Isaac in January 2020.

Ashley's revelation was lauded by fans and friends, who bombarded her comments section with congratulatory messages, sending love and happiness to the duo. The 33-year-old model first shared her pregnancy news publically in July, uploading a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Ashley Graham reveals she is expecting twins

The revelation clip opens up with the couple's dumbfounded moment as they process the news. "There it is", Justin says. The 30-second clip then gives a peek into her ultrasound appointment where they learnt about the dual arrival. Expressing disbelief, Ashley says "Are you serious? We're gonna have three boys?" and Ervin adds on "You are kidding me!". Take a look.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans couldn't contain their excitement and dropped comments like "Omg!! Congrats!!!" along with several heart emojis. Even models like Taylor Hill, Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow congratulated the duo on the news.

Ashley's Instagram feed is filled with the model flaunting her baby bump. She keeps fans up abreast with her pregnancy journey, which was initially announced in July 2021. The actor can be seen cradling her baby bump in the middle of a scenic location in the revelation post, which read," the past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️".

Graham and Justin Ervin, who tied the knot in 2010, are parents to one-year-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. The model met her videographer husband at a church in 2009, marrying him after a whirlwind romance. The actor is famous for her appearance in shows like What Would You Do?, American Beauty Star. She has also starred in music videos like Toothbrush and Girls Like You.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ashleygraham)