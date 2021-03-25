Ashley Tisdale Announces Arrival Of Her Baby Girl, Reveals Name On Instagram

High School Musical actor Ashley Tisdale and her musician husband Christopher French welcomed their first child together recently. The elated couple took to their official Instagram handles and shared the delightful news with the world along with a glimpse of their little baby girl. Here is everything you need to know about Ashley Tisdale's Instagram post.

Ashley Tisdale's baby's name revealed

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram account earlier today and shared a heartwarming black and white picture of her newborn baby girl. She revealed her baby's name in the caption, which read, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 âœ¨." In the Instagram post, Ashley can be seen holding her baby's tiny fingers and her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from her friends, fans, and followers.

The High School Musical star has around 13.5 million followers on the social networking site and her latest post, where she revealed the name and a little glimpse of her baby girl garnered close to 1.5 million likes within less than a day of posting. Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in the comments section with celebrities like Lea Michele, Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff among others showering the new parents with their love. While one of the comments read, "Congrats!!! So excited for you", another one stated, "Congrats babe!!! Beautiful name ðŸ˜."

According to a report by People Magazine, the actor-singer opened up about her pregnancy and stated that she hadn't changed anything crazy and tried to have healthy meals, but there were cravings and she just allowed herself to be okay. Talking about why she wanted to expand her family, Tisdale said that after six years of marriage, she and her husband built a strong foundation and the timing felt right. She did not feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly. The actor concluded by saying that she is very excited about the new journey and is being very optimistic with each step. The new parents tied the knot in 2014 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 8, 2020.

Image Credits: Ashley Tisdale Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.