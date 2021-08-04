Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon To Star In Upcoming Netflix Movie, 'Your Place Or Mine'

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly slated to join Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. According to several reports, the film will also star Reese Witherspoon opposite the Two and a Half Men star. Read on for more details about the upcoming RomCom -

Ashton Kutcher, to star opposite Reese Witherspoon in Netflix film?

According to a report by Deadline, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon's upcoming Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, will be based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna. McKenna will also reportedly make her directional debut on the project. The report further states that Your Place or Mine will feature, "two best friends who live on opposite coasts swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change."

The film will be backed by three different productions. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films with co-produce along with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and McKenna's Lean Machine. Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine was sold yesterday, to a firm with private equity for a whopping $900M.

The upcoming film will also be backed by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, "with Hello Sunshine as its first acquisition." The report also states that Reese Witherspoon, along with her Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden, will join the board of the unnamed company and will "continue to operate Hello Sunshine". Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has produced Apple TV's The Morning Show, HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere.

What's new for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher?

Reese Witherspoon will soon appear in Apple TV's second season of The Morning Show, along with Jennifer Aniston. According to reports, the actor will also star in the upcoming drama film, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is slated for a 2022 release. Witherspoon will also appear in a voice-only role in an upcoming animated movie titled, Sing 2. To add to the excitement, Reese Witherspoon will soon star in a sequel to the beloved Legally Blonde films, in its upcoming third installment.

Ashton Kutcher, on the other hand, will appear in an upcoming indie drama film titled, The Long Home, along with James Franco. Apart from this, the actor will also star in the upcoming horror thriller film, Vengeance. Not much is known about the release dates for the upcoming films.

