Ashton Kutcher Says He 'had A Little Too Much Tequila' When He Proposed To Wife Mila Kunis

Actor Ashton Kutcher, who has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015, recently opened up about the time he proposed to his wife, revealing that he was drunk when he expressed his feelings to Kunis. Kutcher met his now-wife when the duo were shooting on the classic sitcom That 70s Show and were paired opposite each other. The couple started dating in 2012 and after 3 years, in 2015, they tied the knot. The couple also shares two children together.

'I showed up drunk at Mila Kunis' house': Ashton Kutcher

In his own Our Future Selves interview and marathon training series with Peloton, the 44-year-old said that the first time he told his wife that he loves her, was while listening to "You and Tequila".

"I might have had a little too much tequila. I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy'. And I told her I love her, and she said, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?' And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you'."

Kutcher shared the story while speaking to singer Kenny Chesney, who was surprised to know that the track played such a key role in the couple's relationship. "Well, I had no idea that I and Grace Potter were such a part of the really intimate detail for you and your wife," said Kenny.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Isabelle in October 2014 after which they tied the knot in 2015. Later, in 2016, the couple welcomed their second baby, Dimitri.

Image: Instagram/@kutcherkuniss