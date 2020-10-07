Know 'Attack On Titan' Chapter 133 Release Details, Expectations And Spoilers; Check Out

The makers of the much-loved anime show, Attack on Titans is set to release Chapter 133 of the third season on a weekly basis, claims a report published in The Eagle Eye. However, a fan page on Twitter, which operates under the name AoTWiki, shared earlier this week that Strike Titan chapter 133 will be published on Friday, Oct. 9. However, the makers of the series are yet to make an official announcement of the show’s release details.

What to expect from AOT’s chapter 133?

This comes after rumours suggested that the upcoming Attack on Titans chapter has been done and was ready for the book. In the previous chapter, fans witnessed the death of the protagonist and a villain in a single chapter. The installment also features the manga showing loyalty to Hange’s spirit, as it gets reunited with the former commanders of the research Corps, who have passed before her.

Attack on Titan Chapter 133 SPOILERS!



See them in the spoilers channel of our Discord chat:https://t.co/iPgpm2DiSs



The official translation will come out on the 8th (USA time) and we'll announce it here. Buy it and support the series!#aot133spoilers pic.twitter.com/EEqEJvayxH — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 6, 2020

Chapter 133 for Attack on Titan should be dropping some time this week.



Curious to see how Isayama plans on emotionally abusing me this month. pic.twitter.com/SxUyZjFUI5 — Lunar Luχ (@LunarLux_) October 5, 2020

Spoiler alert

Considering Hange and Floch’s immense strength, these two evil characters are unlikely to die very soon, which proves that no one is safe in chapter 133. More so, Eren currently has the forces of this Titan under control, which makes it even more difficult for him to quit the titan. Considering the titan’s strength, he might require to conduct more sacrifices along with the manner. Later, Erin brings the alliance together and tells them that there is no need to talk, citing that they will eventually clash because of their different beliefs, which will later result in a fight.

Meanwhile, Armin has now abandoned Hange, which also means that he aims to fight his best pal, Eren. Eren had once vowed to eradicate the terror caused by Titans among individuals, however, everything has shifted in the show. More so, the Corps also plan on eliminating most of the humans that do not need Eldian blood and will deal with Eren.

(Note: Spoilers taken from the Eagle Eye and Sleepy-heichoi on Reddit)

