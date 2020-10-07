Ellen DeGeneres Was The Reason Behind Anne Heche Being MIA From Movie Business, Read Here

Not many know, but 90s famous actor Anne Heche was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. On the recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, the actor opened up about the said relationship. She also revealed how acknowledging her relationship with the popular host in public, cost her a multi-million dollar movie deal. Here's what this is about.

While participating in America's popular dance reality show, Dancing With the Stars, Anne Heche revealed that her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the 90s affected her career negatively. Talking to her dancing partner, Keo Motsepe on Monday, she said that she met Ellen during a Vanity Fair party in 1997. However, when she decided to take Ellen as her plus one to the red carpet premiere of her movie, Volcano, the executives warned her she would lose her contract with Fox Studios.

Anne Heche revealed that Ellen DeGeneres held her hands and asked her to do what she was being asked by the executives. However, Heche stood her ground and took Ellen with her to the premiere. But she was asked to leave even before the movie ended and was forbidden from going to her own after-party. This was all because the makers were worried the paparazzi would get a picture of their lead actor with a woman.

However, that was not all for Anne Heche. She indeed lost her multi-million dollar movie deal with Fox and her relationship with Ellen was not accepted by society. To top it off, she was also absent from the studio picture scene for almost a decade until she slowly rebuilt her career again in movies, television and theatre.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres came out in the open about her sexuality in 1997, the very same year that Anne Heche started dating her. The two were in a relationship for three and a half years before calling it quits. The stigma of the relationship, however, had a lasting effect on Anne's career and it seems Ellen had warned her of the consequences. But now, as Heche revealed in an interview with Mr Warburton Magazine, she seems happy with her decision to have stood up for LGBTQ rights so early on.

