Model Raises $700k For Australia Bushfire Relief By Offering Nudes To Verified Donors

Australia is currently under a lot of stress and tension owing to the bushfires that are haunting the continent. People from all across the globe are trying to help the wildlife of Australia. An Instagram model named Kaylen Ward took a different route to help with the donations for the bushfires. Though she was able to raise a large amount of money, Twitter didn't seem to agree with her methods.

Nudes for donations

Kaylen Ward announced on her Twitter that she would send nude selfies of herself in return for a $10 donations. According to an article in a news portal, the Los Angeles-based Instagram model and influencer shared that she saw her social media filled with messages of concern for the Australian fire. She was hence motivated by this to help in any way that she could.

On January 3, Kaylen tweeted that she will be sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any fundraises for the wildfires in Australia. She also asked to send confirmation about the donation and they will be receiving a picture from her side in their DMs.

Courtesy: Twitter

Even though Kaylen managed to raise a total of $700,000, she faced a lot of backlash from people for her unconventional method. Kaylen, who goes by the name The Naked Philanthropist on Twitter, informed her followers that her Instagram account was deactivated and that she was disowned by her family. She also shared that the boy that she likes isn't talking to her. However, she quipped that at the end of the day, she doesn't care because the koalas need to be saved.

My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But fuck it, save the koalas. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

There have been mixed reactions to this development by the followers of the model. While many call her brave and inspirational, many also question her way of raising the money. There are also people who made fun of this as well. Here are some of the tweets by people on Kaylen'sTwitter post:

It’s a tragedy how us humans want a nude to literally save our planet. Maybe we deserve to face the consequences of climate change — Muz (@Muzkhan2000) January 5, 2020

I’ll DM a picture of my dog to every person who donates at least $10 to a fundraiser helping out Australia #AustralianBushfire #AustraliaOnFire pic.twitter.com/aQmUQ5L9n1 — Lien (@tantelienback) January 6, 2020

How do I nominate you for woman of the year pic.twitter.com/WQwA7TR2vY — edes✨ ig:@edesmua (@edesmua) January 4, 2020

She really is a naked philanthropist — fragile.masculinity (@Andyisahomo) January 5, 2020

