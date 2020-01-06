Australia Bushfires: Firefighter Uses Expletives For PM Scott Morrison

A visibly frustrated firefighter from New South Wales (NSW) used expletives for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as the deadly bushfires ravaging the country. Paul Parker, a resident of Nelligen, noticed reporters and stopped asked if they were from media. Parker told an Australian news channel to tell the Prime Minister to and “get f****d from Nelligen”.

Morrison, who has been accused of inaction, announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial $2 billion. The fund will be used to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods in the aftermath of a catastrophic bushfire. Morrison said that the initial fund is to ensure support to families, farmers and business owners hit by bushfires.

“It’s a long road ahead and we will be with these communities every step of the way as they rebuild,” said Morrison.

“The agency will ensure the work of state and territory governments is being supported and act as a ‘one stop shop’ central team to coordinate the response. We will do whatever it takes,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

Supplies run out in fire-ravaged region

Lack of supplies is evident in many parts of Australia where bushfires have ravaged the region. A remote roadhouse in Western Australia got cut off for three days from the rest of the region, leaving hundreds stranded there with limited supplies. The Caiguna Roadhouse, supporting more than 120 people, reportedly ran out of toilet papers and a helicopter dropped it on New Year’s Day.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that the initial $2 billion investment help to get communities back on their feet by assisting with restocking and replenishing, rebuilding roads and telecommunications infrastructure, and mental health support.

“An unprecedented joint effort with the states, territories and local government will be required to assist with the recovery, rebuilding and future resilience of these communities,” the Treasurer said.

