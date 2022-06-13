Australian Outlet Removes Column On Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma's Relationship; Know Why

Australian newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald has removed a recent column on Rebel Wilson's new relationship, with their journalist Andrew Hornery also issuing an apology after he was accused of outing the actor. Wilson recently revealed her romance with Ramona Agruma on social media, stating that she had found her 'Disney princess'. Shortly after, the outlet claimed it had known about the relationship beforehand and had given Wilson two days to comment on the same.

Andrew Hornery complained about being “gazumped” by Wilson, stating that her "choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming." The newspaper faced online flak, with LGBTQ+ advocates stating that it wasn't appropriate to pressurise someone to come out as gay. The scrutiny led Hornery to issue an apology, with The Guardian stating that he admitted the mistakes in his reporting approach.

Australian outlet removes column on Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma's relationship

The column has now been removed and replaced with a new one, with Andrew Hornery stating that his two-day deadline to Wilson didn't come as a threat, however, he realises why it was seen as one. The Herald's editor Bevan Shields said that the publication's intention wasn't to 'out' Wilson, and they "simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response.”

Meanwhile, Hornery said in his apology article that their organisation doesn't intend to out people and added, "But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake.” He mentioned that he and the Herald will from now on take into consideration the 'extra layer of complexities' people face when it comes to their sexuality.

Rebel Wilson introduces her girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this month, Rebel Wilson dropped a mushy picture alongside Ramona and wrote," thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Her post received shoutouts and support from fellow celebrities and fans. According to reports, Rebel Wilson’s girlfriend is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand called Lemon Ve Limon.

