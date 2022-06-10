Rebel Wilson Confirms Relationship With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma; Says 'love Is Love'

Australian actor Rebel Wilson who is known for her films like Senior Year, Isn't It Romantic, Cats, How To Be Single, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and many others, has embarked on a new chapter of her life. The actor recently took to her social media space and announced her relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma by sharing a loved-up picture with her. Along with the photo, Wilson penned a sweet note saying 'love is love.'

Rebel Wilson introduces her girlfriend to the world

As June is celebrated as Pride month to celebrate gender diversity and promote equality, acceptance, and harmony among communities, Rebel Wilson came out in open and expressed her love for her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. On 9 June, the Senior Year actor rang into the Pride Month by sharing a sweet post on her Instagram with her new girlfriend. In the picture, the lovebirds were seen flaunting their dazzling smiles as they posed with each other for an adorable selfie while wearing black attires.

Along with the photo, Wilson penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove"

Here, take a look at the post-

Rebel Wilson pens a note of gratitude for 2021 and calls it 'The Year Of The Rainbow'

Earlier, in December, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude revealing that 2021 was 'The Year of The Rainbow' as a rainbow comes after every storm. The actor also thanked everyone who had been a part of the epic journey.

She wrote in the caption, "Peace out for 2021. What a year! It started in LA with POOCH PERFECT for ABC - bringing me back to my roots of growing up in a dog showing family and selling dog products out of a yellow caravan at dog shows. Thank you to everyone who was a part of this experimental, sentimental, inclusive show that celebrated dogs and the people who love them. THEN it was off to the UK to film THE ALMOND & THE SEAHORSE with a dream cast of European actors and where I play a very different role to what you guys are used to seeing me in…I’m so excited to get back to dramatic acting with this film about traumatic brain injury and showing you guys even more of my serious side in the future. The UK is my ancestral home and I always feel at home there and love working there with all the brilliantly talented artists who I adore and respect..."

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@rebelwilson