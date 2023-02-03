Avatar Producer John Landau Reveals Big Plans For Film's Upcoming Sequels

Avatar producer John Landau, in an interview, revealed that the upcoming three sequels of Avatar will include a lot of new characters and settings. Landau’s revelations talk about the sequels up until Avatar 5. The producer also spoke about the antagonistic race of Na’vi, previously dubbed as the ‘Fire Na’vi’ by director James Cameron.

In an interview with Empire, John Landau opened up about the seemingly sinister Na’vi race. He said that while good and bad do exist, it’s not always clear why they evolve into good or bad, and there are unseen factors.

“There are good humans and there are bad humans. It’s the same thing on the Na’vi side. Oftentimes, people don’t see themselves as bad. What is the root cause of how they evolve into what we perceive as bad? Maybe there are other factors there that we aren’t aware of.”

Furthermore, the producer said that the leader of the ‘Fire Na’vi’ will be played by Oona Chaplin. Oona is the granddaughter of legendary comic actor Charlie Chaplin and famously played Talisa Maegyr in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Oona Chaplin’s character in Avatar 3 will be called ‘Varang’, as per the producer.

Oona Chaplin’s casting has been reported for quite a while, but John Landau’s comment serves as the very first confirmation of the casting.

Time skip and Earth setting for Avatar 4 and 5

John Landau also revealed in the same interview that there’s “a big time jump” planned for Avatar 4. The time jump will pave the way for Avatar 5, which will take the viewers to a surprising Earth setting.

While there was an almost 15-year-long time jump in Avatar: The Way of Water, it's not yet confirmed the scale of the time jump we'll see in Avatar 4.

James Cameron had previously said that Avatar 5 will be, in part, based around Earth. In Avatar: The Way of Water, Earth is said to be on the brink of collapse as natural resources are depleted.

On the same note, John Landau added that it won’t be “a bleak picture” for the future of Earth. The producer said that Avatar 5 will show the potential of Earth’s survival from the otherwise seemingly grim trajectory.