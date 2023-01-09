'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Becomes The 7th Highest-grossing Film Of All Time

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ continues to break box office records. After becoming the most successful movie of 2022, it is now on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

The 3-D three-hour ‘Avatar’ sequel continued its box-office reign in the top spot, according to studio estimates and remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week in U.S. and Canadian theatres with $45 million in sales. James Cameron's sci-fi spectacle has surpassed $500 million domestically and $1.7 billion globally.

‘The Way of Water’ now ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film ever, not accounting for inflation - a total particularly owed to its strong overseas performance.

Earlier, 'Jurassic World' was the seventh highest-grossing film ever with $1.67 billion, which has been overtaken by ‘Avatar 2’.

After dominating the otherwise lacklustre holiday corridor, the James Cameron film is nearly matching the original's pace; the 2009 ‘Avatar’ scored $50.3 million in its fourth weekend. The film's $1.2 billion in international ticket sales exceeds that of any film released since the start of the pandemic.

‘Avatar’ 2 could soon be on the elite list as the film is only a little less of the $2 billion mark. The only films that are currently are in the list include: ‘Avatar’ ($2.9 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.79 billion), ‘Titanic’ ($2.2 billion), ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($2.069 billion) and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($2.04 billion).

(With inputs from Associated Press)