'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Fame Claudia Kim Signed Up By Blackpink's Agency

South Korean star Soo Hyun popularly known as Claudia Kim has established herself as a versatile actor in both the South Korean and Hollywood entertainment industry. The actor has been signed up by a new talent management agency. According to a report by Soompi, she will now be managed by Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment.

The report stated that a source from YG Entertainment has revealed that Claudia Kim has been signed up by the agency and they are happy to have her associated with them. They also mentioned that she has raised the value of Korean culture at the global level. They also said that they want to support her so that she can focus on 'carrying out her activities'. The actor also took to her Instagram stories to confirm the news. Sharing her photo, she wrote, "Its official! Happy to join @YG_Stage".

Claudia Kim's movies in Hollywood

Claudia was seen in Avengers: Age Of Ultron as Dr Helen Cho. She is hypnotised by Ultron to help him load his body with Visisoon's matrix. She also was seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Nagini who later goes on to become a Horcrux for Voldemort. Claudia also starred in a sci-fi romantic drama film Equals and sci-fi action drama film The Dark Tower.

In the South Korean entertainment industry

Kim made her acting debut with the TV series Queen of the Game that released in 2006. She then went on to star in a medical drama titled Brain and spy comedy titled 7th Grade Civil Servant. She was roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the sitcom Standby. Some of her other notable works are Marco Polo, The Fugitive: Plan B and Romance Town.

Claudia has won awards and accolades for her performances. She won the 14th SBS Drama Awards for her role in Queen of the Game. She also bagged the 12th MBC Entertainment Awards for her performance in Standby. YG Entertainment has managed several popular artists and actors in the past. Its current clientele includes Sechs Kies, Big Bang, Dara, Akdong Musician, Winner, iKon, Blackpink, and Treasure. They have previously managed Wheesung, Epik High, 1TYM, Gummy, Seven, Minzy, Park Bom, 2NE1, Nam Tae-hyun and Lee Jong-suk.

Image courtesy- @claudiashkim Instagram

