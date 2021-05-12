Awaiting 'Venom 2'? Check Out The List Of Other Movies And Shows Of The Cast

The sequel of Marvel's Venom, the hit 2018 sci-fi movie, titled Venom 2 is all set to hit the big screen with its action-packed scenes and intriguing characters. Starring Tom Hardy in the role of Venom, the Venom 2 cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, and Michelle Williams. The 2018 movie was a massive success at the box office and after the Venom 2 trailer was dropped on youtube, fans are excited about the upcoming movie.

Venom 2 release date is set to be in September 2021 after being postponed from its initial release in October last year. Since the movie is around the corner, get yourself prepared for the interesting Venom 2 cast and check out their other shows and movies to binge first. Here is the list of projects of Venom: Let There Be Carnage cast.

Tom Hardy's movies and shows

The 43-year-old appeared in several popular movies in the initial days of his career such as Star Trek: Nemesis, RocknRolla, and Warrior. The actor has appeared in three of Christopher Nolan's movies namely The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and Dunkirk. The actor also has super hit shows under his belts such as Band of Brothers, ITV's Wuthering Heights, Oliver Twist, and The Take. The actor is all set to reprise his role as Eddie Brock in the Venom 2 movie.

Woody Harrelson's movies

Playing the role of Cletus Kasady, a psychotic serial killer in Venom 2, the veteran actor has a number of impressive movies to his name. Cool Blue, Money Train, Indecent Proposal, and The Sunchaser contributed to Woody's success in Hollywood. Woody Harrelson's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2017 earned the actor an Oscar nod in Best Supporting Actor.

Michelle Williams's movies

With a career spanning over two decades in the film industry, the actress delivered several critically acclaimed movies and performances. The actress gained recognition after appearing in Dawson's Creek in the lead role and received a breakthrough on the big screen with her role in Brokeback Mountain. Her movies Blue Valentine, Wendy and Lucy, and Manchester by the Sea received massive critical acclaim.

Naomie Harris' movies

The 44-year--old actress started her career as a child artist and appeared in the hit series Simon and the Witch in 1987. She went on to deliver successful movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean films, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, and James Bond films. Naomie was also seen in the 2016 critically acclaimed movie Moonlight that earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

