'Baby Driver' Cast: Details About The Cast And The Roles They Played In This 2017 Movie

The action thriller film Baby Driver came out in 2017. The film was written and directed by Edgar Wright, while Nira Park, Eric Fellner, and Tim Bevan co-produced it. The plot of the film revolves around a getaway driver named Baby, who participates in a heist to save his girlfriend. However, his team's plan fails as one of their dealers turns out to be a cop. Baby Driver cast feat several award-winning actors. Here is a list of the cast of Baby Driver and the details about the roles they played in the movie.

Ansel Elgort as Baby

Ansel Elgort played the lead role of Baby in the film. Baby lost his parents in a car accident when he was a child. As he grew up, he became more fond of music and worked as a getaway driver for Doc's heists. Baby quits the criminal world and starts working as a delivery boy. He takes care of his deaf foster father with the money he earns. He also starts dating Deborah, a waitress. Doc threatened Baby for returning to the criminal world. Baby, under pressure, returns to driving getaways, however, he does not become a part of Doc's team. After several failed attempts, Baby finally succeeds in flying off with Deborah. But, he gets caught and faces a jail sentence. After his release from jail, Baby goes with Deborah to begin their new life.

Kevin Spacey as Doc

Kevin Spacey played the role of Doc, a mastermind behind several robberies. Doc brings several robbers together and plans heists in the town. When Baby leaves the world of crime, he forces him to rejoin. When one of his plans go in awry, Doc's team overrules him. By the end, Doc helps Baby and Deborah with some money. However, he gets killed by one of his teammates Buddy.

Lily James as Deborah

Lily James essayed the role of Deborah, a waitress in Baby Driver. Deborah worked as a waitress in a diner and meets Baby. When they start dating, Baby returns to the world of crime for her safety. She sticks by Baby's side and never leaves him. She helps Baby by hitting Buddy in the head and later convincing Doc for some money. At last, Deborah waits for Baby's release from the jail and goes to start a new life with him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BABY DRIVER'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.