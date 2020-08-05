'Baby's Day Out' Cast: Take A Look At Some Memorable Characters From The Movie

Baby's Day Out is a movie that came out in 1994 and featured a baby's adventure in the city after he is abducted. The movie has become a favourite classical movie. Though the film was a failure in the US, it managed to have a successful run in South Asia and India. The movie was directed by Patrick Read Johnson and written by John Hughes. Let's take a closer look at the cast of the movie:

Leading Cast

Adam Robert Worton and Jacob Joseph Worton as Baby Bink

Bennington Austin "Bink" Cotwell IV is the cute baby that goes on a city adventure. The baby that viewers can see in the movie features Adam Robert Worton and his twin Jacob Joseph Worton. For quite a few scenes, the makers also used a stunt double.

Joe Mantegna as Edgar "Eddie" Mauser

Joe Mantegna plays the role of Edgar "Eddie" Mauser, who is the lead kidnapper in the movie. Joe Mantegna is a very popular American actor and producer. He is mainly seen in comic movies like Airheads, The Money Pit, to name a few.

Brian Haley as Victor "Veeko" Riley

Brian Haley plays the role of Victor "Veeko" Riley. Brain Haley is again a famous actor who also does stand-up comedy. His character in the film is a bit ditzy.

Joe Pantoliano as Norbert "Norby" LeBlaw

Joe Pantoliano plays the role of Norbert "Norby" LeBlaw. Joe is an American comedian and has been seen in over 150 movies and screenplays. He plays an important part in the movie.

Supporting Cast

Lara Flynn Boyle as Laraine Cotwell

Lara Flynn Boyle plays the role of Laraine Cotwell in the film. She is Baby Bink's mother and loves her infant son a lot. Viewers can often catch her panicking in the movie, looking for her son.

Cynthia Nixon as Gilbertine

Actor Cynthia Nixon plays the role of Gilbertine in the movie. She is the nanny who knows the baby better than anyone in the film. She actively helps the police in looking for the baby.

Promo Pic Credit: D media's YouTube

