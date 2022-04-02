'Bad Boys 4' Makers Halt Production Post Will Smith's Oscars 2022 Row: Reports

Will Smith has landed in trouble after losing his cool and slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday. Apart from the criticism from celebrities and netizens across the world, the actor escaped arrest and Academy too has launched its proceedings into the incident.

The I Am Legend star has now resigned from the Academy amid the organisation issuing a disciplinary hearing notice for his act. Could there be implications over his film endeavours too? If reports are anything to go by, the development of the film Bad Boys 4 has been put on hold.

Bad Boys 4 development paused amid Will Smith's Oscar fracas?

Bad Boys 4, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, is likely to be halted for the time being. The initial reports of the development of the fourth installment of the action-comedy franchise had come in January 2020 when the third installment of the franchise, Bad Boys for Life had released. Since then, the project has been in 'active development'.

Will Smith was even sent 40 pages of the script to kick off his preparation before the Oscars. However, the latest controversy seemed to have put the makers in a spot. There's likely to be a 'pause in work' as things play out, the report added.

Bad Boys has been one of the most popular and successful film franchises for Will Smith, with which he has been associated with for 27 years since Bad Boys in 1995 and Bad Boys II in 2003.

Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the latter joked about the former's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved hair, which has been caused due to alopecia. The latter quipped, 'GI Jane 2', comparing her to Demi Moore's look from the movie GI Jane.

Will Smith was then adjudged the Best Actor for his role in King Richard. He got emotional and apologised to Chris Rock, and also issued a statement on Instagram, expressing regret for his actions.

Oscars producer Will Packer stated that the police were ready to arrest him, but didn't do so because Chris Rock did not want to file a police report. Amid the Academy launching disciplinary proceedings against the 53-year-old, fans have been wondering if he'd lose his Oscar.