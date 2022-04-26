Bad Bunny Signs For El Muerto From Spider-Man World; To Be 1st Latin Superhero For Marvel

Spider-Man: No Way Home recently became one of the highest-grossing films of all time, establishing the record for the top grosser in the COVID-19 pandemic era. However, the Tom Holland-starrer is not the only film related to the superhero that has been released in recent times, or gearing up to hit the theatres soon. Before the release, Venom: Let There be Carnage and the recent Morbius have been some of the releases of the Spider-Man Universe, while the animated franchise too will see another project, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing next year.

Amid multiple films and upcoming projects, another film related to the popular superhero is in the works. The project will witness another character, El Muerto, who faced off with Spider-Man. Singer and wrestler Bad Bunny has been signed on for the movie, as per a report on Deadline. The movie will also mark the first Latin superhero in the Marvel superhero franchise.

Bad Bunny to star as El Muerto in another Spider-Man-linked movie

Apart from being a Grammy-winner artiste, Bad Bunny was also known as a professional wrestler who appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment. The character El Muerto too was linked to wrestling, as El Muerto was a highly-skilled and powerful wrestler. The 28-year-old artiste could thus use some of his experiences to portray the character whose real name was Juan Carlos.

El Muerto had clashed with Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match, where the former almost revealed the latter's identity. However, the superhero uses a paralysing poison to attack El Muerto. Later, Spider-Man rescues El Muerto from his nemesis El Dorado in the hospital after which the duo joined hands to successfully take on El Dorado.

A film with the first Latin superhero for Marvel was being announced just days after the first woman character-fronted Spider-Man character was to get a standalone film with Madame Web.

Bad Bunny himself expressed a desire to feature in a superhero project for himself. The I Like It artiste held multiple meetings with the makers, before stumbling upon El Muerto in his quest to dig through Latin characters in the Spider-Man universe, that'd be apt for him, the report added.

Bad Bunny on the professional front

Apart from EL Muerto, Bad Bunny was also featured in the action film Bullet Train, which was gearing up for release on July 29. He was last seen in Narcos: Mexico and Cassandro were one of his other upcoming projects.