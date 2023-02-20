BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William, Kate Middleton Attend Ceremony After 2 Years

Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, attended the BAFTAs for the first time since 2020. The couple brought royalty to BAFTAs as they walked the red carpet. Kate Middleton, 41, wore an Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown for the occasion.

Kate wore the same outfit to BAFTAs in 2019. However, this time, she added cascading draping at the shoulder. She completed her look with a pair of shoulder-length back gloves. Meanwhile, Prince William sported a black tuxedo.

The couple, after the award ceremony, was pictured chatting with the BAFTA winners Austin Butler and Sex Education star Emma Mackey among others.

Check out their pictures below:

Congratulations to all of this year’s wonderful and worthy @BAFTA winners!



A special evening celebrating the best of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1uMRrauQWm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 19, 2023

Prince William and Kate attend BAFTAs after 2 years

The royal couple attended the UK Awards after a gap of two years. Prince William, who is also the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, didn't attend the ceremony in 2021 due to the death of Prince Philip the day before.

However, in 2022, the couple didn't attend the ceremony due to 'diary constraints', according to Variety.

The couple's presence or absence is quite noticeable as they usually sit in the front row ground-level seats at Royal Albert Hall.

More about BAFTAs 2023

The EE BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond, took place on Sunday 19 February. All Quiet on The Western Front bagged 7 BAFTAs in various categories. Meanwhile, Austin Butler won the Best Actor award for his performance in Elvis and Cate Blanchett for Tar.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey bagged BAFTA under the Rising Star category.

