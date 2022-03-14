As the BAFTA Awards 2022 recently took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London, numerous celebrity artists graced the event with their vibrant presence. Emma Watson arrived in style at the ceremony too, as she was roped in as one of the presenters for the event. Her presence gained massive attention from fans when she took a dig at JK Rowling's transphobic comment in response to her introduction by the hosts.

Emma Watson is among the prolific English actors who is best known for her iconic portrayal of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series based on the books by JK Rowling. Some of her other performances were in movies namely Beauty and the Beast, Colonia, This Is The End, The Bling Ring, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, among others. She was recently seen on the Harry Potter reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Emma Watson has the best reply to those referring to her as a 'witch'

As Emma Watson recently attended the BAFTA Awards 2022, she was invited on stage to present the award for Best Outstanding British Film at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday. The host, Rebel Wilson, welcomed the actor with a quirky introduction in which she mentioned that though Watson calls herself a feminist, everyone knows that she is a witch.

"Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch," she said. In response to that, Emma Watson arrived on stage and stated that she was there for all the witches while taking a dig at JK Rowling's controversy over her transphobic comments. She stated, "I’m here for all the witches."

It all began when Harry Potter author, JK Rowling's comments on the transgender community set the internet ablaze when she referred to women as 'people who menstruate' and even opened up about the trans inclusionary term. Soon after her controversial comment, she faced massive backlash from netizens as well as other celebrity artists.

Even Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe voiced their support for the transgender community amid the controversy and stated that even transgender women were women.

Image: AP