BAFTAs 2021 Award Ceremony: A Complete List Of Nominations For This Year

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts aka BAFTA awards will be taking place virtually on April 11, 2021. The organizers of BAFTAs 2021 recently announced the final list of nominations. BAFTAs 2021 nominations were announced by the chairman Krishnendu Majumdar and he was accompanied by actors Aisling Bia and Susan Wokoma. Here's a list of BAFTAs 2021 Nominations.
List of BAFTAs 2021 nominated movies and artists
Nominations for the best film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nominations for Outstanding British film
Image Source: Still from The Father
- Calm With Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]
Best Film Not in the English language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Image source: Still from Social Dilemma
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Jasmila Å½baniÄ‡, Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
- Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Moira Buffini, The Dig
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father
- Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
Best Actress
Image source: Still from Pieces of a Woman
- Bukky Bakray, Rocks
- Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku, His House
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali, Rocks
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film
- Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim, Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
- Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best original Score
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
Best Casting
- Calm With Horses
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
Best Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
- The Dig
- The Father
- Mank
- News of the World
- Rebecca
Best Costume Design
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma.
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
Best Makeup and Hair
- The Dig
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Best Special Visual Effects
Image Source: Still from Tenet
- Greyhound
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Best British short animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and the Pussycat
- The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British short film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
- Bukky Bakray
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- á¹¢á»páº¹ Dìrísù
- Conrad Khan
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.