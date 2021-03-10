BAFTAs 2021 Award Ceremony: A Complete List Of Nominations For This Year

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts aka BAFTA awards will be taking place virtually on April 11, 2021. The organizers of BAFTAs 2021 recently announced the final list of nominations. BAFTAs 2021 nominations were announced by the chairman Krishnendu Majumdar and he was accompanied by actors Aisling Bia and Susan Wokoma. Here's a list of BAFTAs 2021 Nominations.

List of BAFTAs 2021 nominated movies and artists

Nominations for the best film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nominations for Outstanding British film

Image Source: Still from The Father

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

His House – Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (writer/director), Irune Gurtubai (producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (writer/producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (writer/director), Oliver Kassman (producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

Best Film Not in the English language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Image source: Still from Social Dilemma

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Å½baniÄ‡, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson, Rocks

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moira Buffini, The Dig

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller, The Father

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven, The Mauritanian

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

Best Actress

Image source: Still from Pieces of a Woman

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie film

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Best Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Best Makeup and Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Special Visual Effects

Image Source: Still from Tenet

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best British short animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

Best British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

á¹¢á»páº¹ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

