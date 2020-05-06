Barack Obama & Michelle Obama To Give Virtual Speeches, Netizens Say 'Momentous Occasion'

YouTube on Tuesday announced the Dear Class of 2020 event, which is a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities. The Livestream event, which is set to premiere on YouTube on June 6, will bring together inspirational leaders, stars and creators under the same roof. Reportedly, Ex-President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, too, will grace the occasion. Since the news was made public, netizens seemed excited about the event, as they expressed their excitement on their social media handle.

Also Read | Barack Obama Believes Michael Jordan Should Have Tried Harder During The 1990 Senate Race

You, sir, are a hero...



We miss you and your family every day 🌟



Charcoal/pencil drawing pic.twitter.com/S94QQ3lQtB — Jon Lion Fine Art (@jonlionfineart2) May 5, 2020

Obama will address all 2020 graduates, and do so safely with social distancing. This method keeps all graduates safe.

Trump is forcing West Point graduates to return to a Coronavirus hotspot so he can give an in person speech. This method guarantees no safety. — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) May 5, 2020

Thank you Mr. President.



Congratulations to the class of 2020!



The current occupant of the White House could care less about the accomplishments of this class or about the 70,000 people who have died of #COVID19 https://t.co/UZuAKiWF58 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 5, 2020

Omg this is the FATE! @BTS_twt has wrote MIC DROP which is a reference to mister Barack Obama iconic moment ⬇️⬇️

I can't believe #ObamaxBTS is real right now?! Jungshook 🤯#ddaeng! pic.twitter.com/mq0opqXXDi — Kushi Balthazar⁷⟭⟬ LET'S BULLY CHARTS ⟬⟭ (@BTSCHARTSLAYER) May 5, 2020

Congratulations Class of 2020! We’re excited to celebrate this momentous occasion 🎉 — YouTube at 🏠 (@YouTube) May 5, 2020

Also Read | Why Was Barack Obama Titled 'Former Chicago Resident' In Michael Jordan's Documentary?

Also Read | LeBron James Confirms Barack Obama Will Give Commencement Speech At 'Graduate Together'

As mentioned in a report published by a leading news publication, Michelle Obama and husband Barack Obama will be honouring and congratulating the high school and college seniors, whose graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be seen delivering commencement speeches and a joint message, which will be dedicated to this year's graduates. Additionally, Michelle Obama's Higher Reach initiative will reportedly host a full hour of content kicking off the celebration.

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.23 Million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,00,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts, which have reported nearly 1,30,593 and 70,271 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 72,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world. Recently, US President Donald Trump revealed that the re-opening of the US economy will cause more deaths in the country.

Also Read | LeBron James Confirms Barack Obama Will Give Commencement Speech At 'Graduate Together'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.