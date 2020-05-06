LeBron James Confirms Barack Obama Will Give Commencement Speech At 'Graduate Together'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced on Tuesday that former US President Barack Obama will be a part of the Graduate Together virtual event on May 16. James previously announced that his foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation will partner with education group XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to host the graduation ceremony to honour the students whose graduation ceremonies have been cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. High-school students from public schools in Chicago and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps will join in for the virtual graduation ceremony.

Class of 2020, I told you guys we are working on something special and we have an incredible update…THE GOAT @BarackObama!!! You all worked so hard the past four years and deserve the best commencement we can bring to you and your family. 🙏🏾 May 16🔥🔥🔥 @GradTogether pic.twitter.com/kQeX6sK9Ml — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2020

Barack Obama joins LeBron James in Graduate Together virtual event

Barack Obama subsequently took to social media to confirm his participation in the event, 'Graduate Together - America Honors the High School Class of 2020'.

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

LeBron James will reportedly host the event while several other celebrities apart from Barack Obama have also been confirmed for the event. Reports in the United States suggest that the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Malala Yousafzai, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny and Lena Waithe, are some of the celebrities confirmed for Graduation Together.

The LeBron James graduation even will reportedly be broadcasted on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. Along with a nationwide broadcast, Graduate Together will also be made available for live streaming on all social media platforms. It will also be broadcasted on YouTube. The event is scheduled for May 16, 8 PM ET (May 17, 5:30 AM IST).

Steph Curry virtual graduation speech

In a separate attempt to keep the high schooler's graduation experience as close to normal, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry teamed up with tennis star Serena Williams and American actor and comedian Kevin Hart to host a virtual graduation ceremony. The trio partnered with Chase Banking to host the event on May 2 where Steph Curry along with the others gave a heartfelt speech for the graduation class of 2020.

(Image Credits: LeBron James Official Instagram Handle, Barack Obama Official Twitter Page)