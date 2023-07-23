Barbenheimer Trend Goes Wrong, Indian Theatre Screens Oppenheimer With Barbie Subtitles

Barbie and Oppenheimer opened in theatres on July 21. This clash had been in the limelight even before the date actually arrived. In fact, there was a full-fleged war with netizens about which movie to choose. Moreover, the term 'Barbenheimer' became a big trend. Now, this term has taken a new meaning. A theatre in India screened Oppenheimer with subtitles meant for Barbie.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Barbie, on the other hand, has Margot Robbie as the titular character.

Barbenheimer: From internet to theatre screen

A twitter user shared on the social media platform that their cousin's friend went to a cinema hall that played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles. For proof, they added a picture of a scene from the Cillian Murphy movie from the screening, which showed Barbie subtitles at the bottom.

(Screengrab of a fan's tweet)

The mishap caused several funny reactions on Twitter. An internet user wrote, “Kudos to the theatre for carrying the #Barbenheimer meme right up to the big screen.” “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show,” quipped another. A third tweeted, “When you want both to be first on your watchlist.” “The scene where the bomb is about to go off. The subtitles: Come on Barbie, let’s go party,” added another.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are ploes apart story wise

Oppenheimer is the biopic of the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the 'father of the nuclear bomb'. It deals with his achievements and the FBI investigation that followed the invention of the atomic bomb. Barbie, on the other hand, revolves around a doll who embarks on an adventure in the real world to seek her place and challenge the superficial standards of perfection.