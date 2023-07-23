Barbie Box Office Collections Day 2: Margot Robbie Film Still Behind Oppenheimer In India

Barbie hit the big screens in India on July 21. The Margot Robbie starrer has maintained a steady pace at the domestic box office. However, the film’s collection poses a massive deficit when compared to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

3 things you need to know

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer were both released on the same day July 21.

The Margot Robbie starrer has minted Rs 10.50 crores in two days.

In other parts of the world, Barbie movie collections have fared better than Oppenheimer.

Barbie fares better on Day 2 than on the opening day

On July 21, the opening day, Barbie movie collected a whopping Rs 5 crores at the domestic box office. As per trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, the Greta Gerwig directorial collected Rs 6 crores on the second day. The film’s collection has seen substantial growth owing to it being a weekend.

(Ramesh Bala has released the latest box office of both the movies | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

Sacnilk also reported the movie business to be Rs 6.50 on the second day, as per early estimates. At the end of the two days, the movie’s total collection stood at Rs 10.50 crores in India. The movie is expected to close at a staggering number after the first weekend.

Oppenheimer reigns victorious over Barbie in India

The box office trends in India, stand in stark contrast with the world, wherein Barbie has an upper hand over Oppenheimer. As per Ramesh Bala, Oppenheimer has collected a total of Rs 31 Crores in its first two days in India as opposed to Barbie’s Rs 10.50 Crores. However, if seen worldwide, the situation is not quite the same. As per Sacnilk, Oppenheimer has earned Rs 250 Crores globally while Barbie has minted a mammoth amount of Rs 525 Crores.

(Barbie is a live action film directed by Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer is a biographical account of the 'father of the atomic bomb' directed by Christopher Nolan | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer clash at the box office is often referred to as ‘Barbenheimer’. Before the release of the two movies analyst Ramesh Bala opined on which is expected to do better in India. He told Republic Digital, “At least in India, the buzz is more for Oppenheimer because our audience has Christopher Nolan fans. We’ve seen a lot more Nolan movies. The tickets are being sold ten to one between Oppenheimer and Barbie.”