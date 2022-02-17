'Barbie': Actor Kate McKinnon Roped In Opposite Margot Robbie For Next Thriller; Read

Actor Kate McKinnon is the latest entrant into Margot Robbie starrer Warner Bros movie Barbie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project, with Gerwig set to direct. Plot details are held tight to the pink vest. Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley.

Though the details about the story have been kept under the wraps, however, given filmmaker Gerwig’s track record as a director, fans can expect that this won’t be a typical take on the fancy doll’s story. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will be reuniting McKinnon and Robbie, who last appeared together in the Lionsgate drama Bombshell!. With Saturday Night Live, her great comedic talent will come in handy for Barbie especially given her memorably hilarious moments with Gosling over the years on SNL. Besides this, McKinnon is also set to star as Carole Baskin in Peacock’s Tiger King series Joe vs. Carole. That series bows next month and premiered its first trailer during the Super Bowl.

Apart from this, her feature credits include Yesterday, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Bombshell, the latter of which she starred alongside Robbie. Barbie has seen many animated direct-to-DVD adventures over the years, but this will be this character's introduction into live-action. This new film is expected to enter production in early 2022 at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London and is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. For all the latest Barbie news, stick with Collider.

Apart from the two stars, actor Ryan Gosling will also be seen playing a role in the forthcoming film. As per a report by Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in the final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character of Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros' film centred on the classic plastic doll line. Margot Robbie is already attached to the film as the oscar-nominated actor will play the titular role of Barbie.

