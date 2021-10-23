Ryan Gosling In Final Negotiations To Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie In 'Barbie'

It has been a long time since the viewers have watched the Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling play a jaw-dropping role. The actor was last seen playing Astronaut Neil Armstrong in the award-winning film First Man. However, his fans will soon get to watch him star in multiple projects. Reportedly, Gosling will also soon be seen playing Ken in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

As per a report by Deadline, Ryan Gosling is in the final negotiations to play the iconic Mattel character of Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros' film centred on the classic plastic doll line. Margot Robbie is already attached to the film as the oscar-nominated actor will play the titular role of Barbie. The film is being helmed by Greta Gerwig. Gerwig also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach.

While the makers took time to get Robbie on board after Anne Hathaway backed off, they also faced some issues in casting Gosling due to his busy schedule. Gosling initially passed on essaying Ken. But, as per the news outlet's insiders, the Warner Bros studio remained persistent with Gosling being their only choice to play the iconic role. An opening in his schedule is currently allowing him to sign the film.

When will Barbie movie production begin?

Barbie movie was initially announced in 2019. However, due to casting issues and then the COVID-19 pandemic, the film has been in pre-production for almost two years. Now, with Gosling almost signing the movie, the makers are expected to begin production by early 2022. Details about the film's plot are currently under wraps.

Margot Robbie on Barbie's plot

Margot Robbie is also serving as the film's co-producer under her banner LuckyChap Entertainment along with her husband Tom Ackerley and Mattel's David Heyman and Robbie Brenner. While almost nothing about the film's plot is revealed yet, fans are still speculating it will be a good one as Gerwig is serving as the film's director. Talking about the film with The Hollywood Reporter, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star revealed the movie will be something nobody has expected. She revealed her goal is to give fans something entirely different and something they did not know they wanted.

