Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Margot Robbie Starrer Opens Low Against Oppenheimer

July 21 at the box office was a big event for cinemagoers. Two of the biggest films of the year released simultaneously. While double features, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, will evidently hamper each other's business either marginally or significantly, the Barbenheimer fever has been urging people to flock to the screens with twice the vigour. In this, Barbie has eeked out for itself a sturdy opening at the India box office.

3 things you need to know

The Oppenheimer and Barbie clash has been dubbed Barbenheimer, with both films paralleling each other in their hype.

Cillian Murphy stars as 'father of the atomic bomb' Robert J Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical drama Oppenheimer.

Margot Robbie leads Greta Gerwig's plush pink fantasy comedy as the titular Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

Barbie off to a humble start

The collection for Barbie day 1 at the India box office stands at Rs 5 crore. The film is projected to mint another Rs 5.88 crore as its second day of theatrical run draws to a close. This will push Barbie box office collections to an estimated Rs 10-11 crore in two days.

(Margot Robbie stars as 'stereotypical Barbie' in the Greta Gerwig film | Image; @margotposts/Twitter)



It must be mentioned that though Barbie's numbers have got a humble start at India box office, the film has surpassed Nolan's Oppenheimer by a significant margin in the US. Just the pre-release box office preview reports have claimed Barbie minting more than twice what Oppenheimer earned. In India, the trend is opposite.

Oppenheimer overtakes Barbie in India

While Barbie may be ruling the roost at the US box office, Oppenheimer reigns supreme in India. The film grossed almost Rs 14 crore on its opening day as opposed to Barbie's Rs 5 crore. The Nolan directorial has made its mark as the preferred choice at the India box office having made almost three times the amount Barbie has managed.