Barbie Box Office Collection Day 2: Margot Robbie Film To Put Up Strong Numbers Globally

Barbie and Oppenheimer, two of the biggest films of the year, hit screens on July 21. The Margot Robbie starrer opened better than Christopher Nolan's film at the global box office. Barbie, reportedly, continued the domination on the second day.

3 things you need to know

Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer traces the life and work of 'father of the atomic bomb' Robert J. Oppenheimer.

Barbie is currently significantly ahead of Oppenheimer at the global box office.

Barbie wins big at the box office



As per a Deadline report, Barbie is expected to cross the $300 million mark during its weekend run. Barbie minted $70.5 million on its opening day. The film earned $45 million on its second day, according to initial estimates. In the United States, Barbie is looking at a $150 million in the weekend.

(Margot Robbie plays the titular role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie | Image: @vickybelivet/Twitter)



The overseas collections are also likely to be on similar lines. This should bring Barbie's global weekend run to a neat $300 million and counting. Though Oppenheimer is also minting strong numbers at the box office ,considering its niche noir context, it significantly lags behind Barbie with a projected $165.9 million collection through Sunday.

The situation is different in India



India has recorded a reverse trend when it comes to the Barbenheimer clash. Oppenheimer has clearly outperformed Barbie at the Indian box office in these two days. Barbie has collected a humble ₹10.5 crore., Oppenheimer, on the other hand, raced past the Greta Gerwig directorial with ₹31 crores.