Barbie: Greta Gerwig Becomes First Solo Female Director To Enter Billion Dollar Club

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has gone a long way in emerging as a gamechanger, both through its social messaging as well as its currently ongoing stellar box office run. Barbie recently entered the billion dollar club. This has catapulted the film in to an elite list. The development has also has also put Gerwig to an enviable position. She is now the first female director to have helmed a billion dollar movie.

3 things you need to know

Greta Gerwig's Barbie released in theatres on July 21 against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Margot Robbie stars in the film as the titular character and has also acted as producer behind the scenes.

Robbie had pitched the Barbie movie to Mattel as a billion-dollar idea in a bid to get them on board.

Greta Gerwig makes history as first female director with a billion dollar hit



Greta Gerwig will now forever hold the distinction of being the first ever female director to helm a film that is part of the exclusive billion dollar club. The exquisitely exclusive list only consists of 53 titles with Barbie's addition bringing the total to 54. Of these, Greta Gerwig is the only solo female director to be a part of the list.

(Greta Gerwig's Barbie is now part of the coveted billion dollar club | Image: X)



Despite the incredible achievement, it must be mentioned that Gerwig is not the only woman part of the list of directors. Both installments of Frozen, directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are part of the list. The first woman director to make it to the list was Anna Boden for Captain Marvel which she had directed along side Ryan Fleck.

Margot Robbie had pitched Barbie as a billion dollar idea



During a previous interview, lead star and producer Margot Robbie had shared how she had pitched the Barbie movie as an idea capable of minting a billion dollars. At the time of the interview, the actress had shared the detail as a joke calling it an overreaching attempt to get Mattel on board. The film has, however, achieved this in three weeks of its release.