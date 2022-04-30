'Barbie': Netizens React As Margot Robbie's Film To Not Feature Aqua's Track 'Barbie Girl'

While many might have fond memories of their playing days with the doll Barbie, for some, the most notable recollection of the name was the song Barbie Girl.

The song by the band Aqua has had an iconic following after it attained popularity in 1997, and continues to be remembered even today. The proof of its popularity was the track notching up over 1 billion views on YouTube.

Amid Margot Robbie starring in a film about the famous doll, there are some netizens who are hoping to see this peppy track in the film. However, there is bad news for such fans, because there are no plans for the makers to incorporate the song into the movie.

Netizens want 'Barbie Gil' in Margot Robbie's Barbie; but no plans to include it in the film

There have been some netizens who quipped over the connection of the song with the movie. One would seek money back if the song would not be played in the end credits, and another would use some technology to make Margot Robbie come to life from her still image from the movie and sing the famous track.

If Barbie Girl by Aqua isn't in the end credits of the Barbie movie I want my money back — TheTatermeister is obsessed w/Minecraft (@TheT8ermeister) April 27, 2022

If Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” doesn’t appear on the Barbie soundtrack… pic.twitter.com/HiVbibfH12 — art tavana (@arttavana) April 27, 2022

However, as per a report by Variety, the song would not be used in the movie. This was as per the statement from Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, the manager of Aqua lead vocalist Lene Nystrøm.

It was not clear yet if the band's legal controversy with Mattel, the company which manufactures the doll, had anything to do with the song not making it to the film. The report added that the company had sued MCA Records, the company that had distributed the song in the USA. The company had complained the song could affect the image of the brand, and expressed displeasure over the suggestive lyrics and visuals.

MCA Records had termed the song as a parody protected as per the law, and filed a lawsuit against Mattel for defamation.

Margot Robbie-starrer 'Barbie' first look unveiled

Meanwhile, the first look of Margot Robbie from the film came out last week and became a talking point.

The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.It is gearing up for release on July 21, 2023.