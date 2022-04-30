Last Updated:

'Barbie': Netizens React As Margot Robbie's Film To Not Feature Aqua's Track 'Barbie Girl'

Netizens said they wanted 'Barbie Girl' be a part of Margot Robbie's film. However, that won't happen, as confirmed by the manager of Aqua lead singer.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Barbie Girl, margot robbie, barbie movie

Image: Instagram/@wbpictures


While many might have fond memories of their playing days with the doll Barbie, for some, the most notable recollection of the name was the song Barbie Girl. 

The song by the band Aqua has had an iconic following after it attained popularity in 1997, and continues to be remembered even today. The proof of its popularity was the track notching up over 1 billion views on YouTube. 

Amid Margot Robbie starring in a film about the famous doll, there are some netizens who are hoping to see this peppy track in the film. However, there is bad news for such fans, because there are no plans for the makers to incorporate the song into the movie.

READ | 'Shang-Chi' fame Simu Liu to star in 'Barbie'; will join Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling

Netizens want 'Barbie Gil' in Margot Robbie's Barbie; but no plans to include it in the film

There have been some netizens who quipped over the connection of the song with the movie. One would seek money back if the song would not be played in the end credits, and another would use some technology to make Margot Robbie come to life from her still image from the movie and sing the famous track.

READ | 'Barbie': Actor Kate McKinnon roped in opposite Margot Robbie for next thriller; Read

However, as per a report by Variety, the song would not be used in the movie. This was as per the statement from Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen, the manager of Aqua lead vocalist Lene Nystrøm. 

READ | 'Barbie': All we know about Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer plot, ensemble cast & more

It was not clear yet if the band's legal controversy with Mattel, the company which manufactures the doll, had anything to do with the song not making it to the film. The report added that the company had sued MCA Records, the company that had distributed the song in the USA. The company had complained the song could affect the image of the brand, and expressed displeasure over the suggestive lyrics and visuals.

READ | UK: Queen Elizabeth II gets her own Barbie doll to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

MCA Records had termed the song as a parody protected as per the law, and filed a lawsuit against Mattel for defamation.

Margot Robbie-starrer 'Barbie' first look unveiled

Meanwhile, the first look of Margot Robbie from the film came out last week and became a talking point. 
The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig and also stars  Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell.It is gearing up for release on July 21, 2023. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Barbie Girl, Margot Robbie, Aqua band
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND