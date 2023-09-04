Barbie, Oppenheimer, Other Hits Usher Worldwide Post-pandemic Revival

The coronavirus pandemic led to economically unstable situations for businesses worldwide. It was a blow to filmmakers and actors alike working in the entertainment industry. In Hollywood, films such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny faced several logistical hurdles at the height of the pandemic, which led to their budgets significantly ballooning. While films such as Tom Gun: Maverick, and Spider-Man: No Way Home brought people back to the theatres, other releases failed despite having positive prospects (Tenet, The Suicide Squad).

However, waves of audiences started pouring into the theatres with releases such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a strong summer movie season coming to a close with Labour Day, Hollywood has enjoyed a period of 18 weeks which led to $4 billion being minted in ticket sales alone across North America. Here’s how the summer titles have performed worldwide.

3 things you need to know:

2023 has been an eventful year for Hollywood hits globally.

Avatar: The Way of Water remains the biggest post-pandemic hit.

Barbie is the biggest hit of the year 2023 worldwide.

Barbie and Oppenheimer counter cinema stagnation

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released on April 4, set the stage for the summer releases by minting $1.359 billion worldwide. Now, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dethroned it by minting $1.381 billion globally and is still minting more. The July 21 film came out alongside Oppenheimer, which has also crossed the $850 million mark recently. As per Associated Press, the film recently opened in China and is expected to haul $30 million in its opening weekend.

(Oppenheimer has also led to the biggest IMAX debut ever by minting $35 million worldwide, and also made the record domestically | Image: OppenheimerFilm/X)

Oppenheimer has left behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, another summer blockbuster that has made $845 million in its entire theatrical run, and marked the end of the 10-year-long cinematic saga for the Guardians. With combined earnings from these, as well as Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Little Mermaid, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and Elemental, these films had made $6.078 billion (or more than Rs 502,64 crores) globally (via Box Office Mojo figures). Many of these films have also had stellar performances at the Indian box office.

How Hollywood hits have fared in India

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is Hollywood’s biggest release in India this year. At the Indian box office, Oppenheimer has minted Rs 130.58 crores so far, while Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One minted Rs 110.18 crores.

(Notably, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One almost cost $300 million to make, which makes its $560 million box office collection rather lacklustre | Image: MissionFilm/X)

Fast X has also seen strong success in India, minting Rs 109.77 crores throughout its run, while Barbie minted merely Rs 45.5 crores. After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s collection of Rs 60.02 crores, these films combined have made Rs 456.05 crores (via figures obtained from Sacnilk).