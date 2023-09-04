Oppenheimer Becomes Third-highest Grossing Film Of 2023, Beats Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has emerged as a blockbuster and has now surpassed the collections of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to become the third-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2023. With the film's success in China and continued growth in Asia, it is expected to earn over $900 million worldwide soon, as per Collider. Oppenheimer has become Nolan's highest-grossing non-superhero film and the second-highest-grossing R-rated film.

3 things you need to know

Oppenheimer may not reach Joker's billion-dollar mark.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collected $845.5 million to become the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

Oppenheimer broke several records despite being an R-rated film, which limited its audience.

Oppenheimer inching towards $900 million collection

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy has been living up to its expectations and has surpassed the global collection of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 with its $851.3 earnings to date. The movie has been running successfully in China and its opening weekend numbers in the country were impressive. The film collected $5.4 million on its debut in China, as per Deadline.

(Christopher Nolan's latest release becomes the third-highest-grossing movie | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the movie has witnessed a boost in its box office collection in Asia, where Nolan himself promoted the movie before the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie has also broken a few other records lately. The Nolan directorial surpassed the collection of Inception as well. While Oppenheimer has witnessed an upward trend, the movie may not cross Joker's lifetime collection ($1.066 billion worldwide). The film also stands as the third-highest grossing release of 2023 after Barbie with $1.36 billion and The Super Mario Bros. Movie with a collection of $1.35 billion worldwide.

Highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2023

Labor Day signals the end of Hollywood’s summer movie season, which will surpass $4 billion in ticket sales for the first time since the pandemic thanks in no small part to Barbie and Oppenheimer, which are still netting records even after seven weeks in theaters. This weekend, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie officially became the biggest movie of 2023 with over $1.36 billion globally, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sailed past $850 million globally to become the No. 3 movie of the year and Nolan’s third highest grossing. Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2023 below.

1. Barbie - $1.36 billion

2. Super Mario Bros Movie - $1.35 billion

3. Oppenheimer - $851 million

4. GOTG Vol. 3 - $844 million

5. Fast X - $719 million

6. Across the Siper-Verse - $687 million

7. The Little Mermaid - $562 million

8. Dead Reckoning Part 1 - $554 million

9. Elemental - $478 million

(With inputs from AP)