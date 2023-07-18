Barbie Star Simu Liu To Enter Bollywood? Actor Has This To Say

The upcoming Barbie movie has already created significant buzz among viewers and audiences. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles. Recently, the Marvel actor opened up about his admiration for Bollywood.

Simu Liu on similarities between Bollywood and Barbie

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Simu Liu expressed his desire to work in Bollywood movies someday. He praised films made in Hindi film industry and drew parallels between Bollywood and Barbie. He highlighted the focus on musicality, the incorporation of music, songs, singing, and dancing in both industries. The actor expressed that being a triple threat—actor, singer, and dancer is natural for Bollywood performers.

Meanwhile, he did not hold back in expressing his dreams and stated that he actively wants to participate in a Bollywood films and be a part of a dance number. "There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way," he said.

Greta Gerwig brings barbie to life

The upcoming Barbie film is directed by Greta Gerwig and is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie revolves around a doll who embarks on an adventure in the real world to seek her place and challenge the superficial standards of perfection.