Simu Liu Reveals Shang-Chi Sequel Could Face Delays In Production

Actor Simu Liu recently hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Threads, a new social media app. During his interaction with fans, he shared an important update about the sequel of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This left fans eager to know more about the project's progress.

Simu Liu shares updates about Shang-Chi sequel

Simu Liu revealed that the highly-anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings could be facing delays. He mentioned that the sequel keeps getting pushed back due to circumstances beyond his control. "Was told it would follow Avengers. But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control," he said.

Although the actor did not provide specific details about the reasons for the delays, recent changes in Disney's release calendar shed some light on the situation. Avengers: Secret Wars has been postponed to May 7, 2027, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, featuring Jonathan Majors, has also been pushed back to May 1, 2026. Notably, Majors is currently facing assault charges in New York. The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has further impacted Marvel projects, including Thunderbolts and Blade, resulting in additional delays.

Simu Liu hopes to share more concrete news about sequel

Despite the setbacks, Simu Liu hopes to share more concrete news about the Shang-Chi sequel soon. In December 2021, it was revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of the first film, would be returning to write and direct the sequel. Cretton also signed an overall deal with Marvel following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which grossed $432 million worldwide upon its theatrical release in September 2021. The film scripted history after becoming the first-ever film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be headlined by an Asian actor