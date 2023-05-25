Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie Takes On The 'real World' With Her Sense Of Humour

The makers of Barbie released a new trailer of the upcoming film on Thursday (May 25). In the movie, Barbie is portrayed by Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp and others, while Ken is portrayed by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and others. They all reside in the Barbie World, a beautiful paradise that is far separated from the real world. The trailer teases multiple brawls, dance scenes and a trip to the real world.

The clip hints at a fish out of the water story as Barbie and Ken set out to interact with the real world, which is very different from their pink-coded, plastic-based safe sanctuary. They end up posing for mugshots after landing in police custody. Barbie fights a man who behaves inappropriately with her while she is rollerskating with Ken on a beach. While this is going on, folks in the real world are alarmed that a real-life Barbie is wandering the streets of Los Angeles.

A new trailer for ‘BARBIE’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/DCsaiOxtaT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 25, 2023

More about Barbie movie

The soundtrack for Barbie was revealed by its creators earlier today. Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi are just a few of the well-known musicians who have songs on the soundtrack. It will release on the same day as the movie.

Talking about Barbie’s impact on children, Robbie said that playing with Barbie encourages self-assurance, curiosity and communication in children as they explore their own identities. The doll has encouraged children to picture themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president, during the course of the brand's nearly 60-year history. Barbie the movie, is directed by Greta Gerwig. She has also written the script with her husband Noah Baumbach. It will release in theatres on July 21. Mattel Films, Heyday Films, and Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment are the co-producers. Executive producers include Ynon Kreiz from Mattel and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap.