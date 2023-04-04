Dua Lipa To Play A Mermaid In Greta Gerwig's Barbie; Check Out Film's Posters

Earlier today, motion pictures company Warner Bros. took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the complete cast of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Across a single long Twitter thread, Warner Bros. also gave very little insight in to what each of these characters will be portraying. Warner Bros. and all involved parties have been extremely tight-lipped about the plot of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The posters though insightful, still do not give much away about the plot of the film. A surprise addition in the reasonably long cast, is singer Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa's acting debut

A surprise sighting in the 24-names-long list of Barbie's cast, was Dua Lipa. The Potion singer featured in one of the posters, confirming her acting debut in this already popular film. Dua Lipa can be seen dressed in an ultramarine blue wig with a matching holographic bustier set paired with a fitted bottom in the same colour with a big ornamental upside-down clam, also in blush blue, tying the look in together. Dua can be seen donning a play-pearl set with electric blue eye shadow lining her eyes. The poster very simply conveys the pop icon's name along with the tagline, 'This Barbie is a mermaid'. The only other information the poster reveals is the release date for the film which is already public knowledge.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's new posters



Each of the 24 posters follow the same template with only the colour palette for each slightly changing against the same skyline backdrop. Margot Robbie's poster features the actress in a signature blonde paired with a black-and-white striped swimsuit and white-framed sunglasses. Margot's tagline reads, 'Barbie is everything'. Ryan Gosling appears in a pink and green pastel button down with the same signature blonde hair. Gosling's tagline is a bland, 'He's just Ken'.

Other names in the cast

The cast appears diverse featuring Barbies, Kens and 'humans' from a wide array of ethnicities. The extensive cast list includes Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Scott Evans, Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Emerald Fennell, Isa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Ship, Ritu Arya, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Connor Swindells and Jamie Demetriou.

