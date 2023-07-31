Barbie Vs Oppenheimer BO Collection Day 10: Nolan Film Set To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club

Barbenheimer craze has not only swept the global box office but Indian theatres as well. Barbie and Oppenheimer have been performing well ever since their release on July 21. While the Greta Gerwig directorial has been lagging behind the Christopher Nolan directorial, on its own, it has been able to maintain a steady pace.

3 things you need to know

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

Oppenheimer is based on 'The Father of The Atomic Bomb', J Robert Oppenheimer.

Globally, Barbie has taken a huge lead over Christopher Nolan's film.

Oppenheimer inching towards Rs 100 crore mark

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer opened to impressive weekend figures of Rs 48.75 crore in India. The film collected huge numbers despite seeing only Hindi and English versions of the film releasing in India. In its second weekend, Noaln's biopic on 'The Father of The Atomic Bomb' has still managed to reel in viewers. On its 10th day, Oppenheimer minted Rs 7.25 crore, taking its total to Rs 92.05 crore in the country.

The film is now on track to collect Rs 100 crore at India box office, making the country one of the biggest markets for the Hollywood release.

Will Barbie reach Rs 50 crore mark?

Barbie's box office business in India has been trailing behind Oppenheimer's since the start. Despite competition from its biggest rival and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I, the Greta Gerwig directorial has been drawing audiences to the cinema halls.

(Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken | Image: Twitter)

On its 10th day, Barbie collected a promising Rs 3.25 crore, which took its total to Rs 35.43 crore in India. Now, it will look to reach the Rs 50 crore mark in the country.