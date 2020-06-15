Barbra Streisand Provides Aid To George Floyd's Daughter, Makes Her A Disney Shareholder

Legendary American singer Barbra Streisand has helped George Floyd’s daughter secure her future in a major way. The Grammy award-winning singer has made Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd a Disney shareholder. Gianna took to her Instagram account and shared this news.

Barbra Streisand makes Floyd’s daughter a Disney shareholder

The United States of America is facing large protests across its major states due to the Black Lives Matter movement. This movement has gained immense support after the death of an Afro-American citizen named George Floyd who died in police custody. His death has led to people questioning the prevalent systematic racism in America and several parts of the world.

Apart from showing support to the Black Lives Matter movement, many celebrities are also coming forward to show their support to the Floyd family in this difficult time. The latest celebrity to show her support to George Floyd’s family is none other than legendary singer Barbra Streisand. Barbra Streisand has helped George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna Floyd become a Disney shareholder.

This news was further confirmed as Gianna Floyd took to Instagram and shared a picture of a letter she received from Streisand. Apart from making Gianna a shareholder, Barbra Streisand has also gifted her two copies of her studio albums My Name Is Barbra and Color Me, Barbra.

According to a media portal’s report, it is still unclear how many shares Gianna received from Barbra Streisand. The media portal’s report further suggests Disney stocks are currently going for $115. These stocks might soon reach up to $140-$150. Apart from becoming a Disney shareholder, George Floyd’s daughter has received financial aid from various sources.

Singer and rapper Kanye West has also decided to support Gianna. He has launched a college fund for Gianna in wake of her father’s death. This fund will reportedly cover all of Gianna’s college tuition fees. Texas Southern University has also offered to give Gianna Floyd a full-ride scholarship if she chooses to pursue her education at their university.

Gianna Floyd’s father George Floyd was killed on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Chauvin reportedly kneeled on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes. Three other officers who were present at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder.

