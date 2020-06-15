Batista Gets ‘I Can’t Breathe’ And ‘We The People’ Tattoos To Honour George Floyd

WWE Hall of Famer Batista has been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement from when it started to gain momentum and recently, Batista got two new tattoos to honour 46-year-old African-American George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer named Derek Chauvin on May 25. Batista shared a picture on social media which shows that ‘The Animal’ has gotten an “I Can’t Breathe” tattoo on the left hand and the words “We The People” inked on his right hand. George Floyd's last words were “I can’t breathe”, which he said to Derek Chauvin as he knelt on the back of his neck for over eight minutes. “We the people,” on the other hand, is an iconic phrase used in many Black Lives Matter protests which started after Floyd was killed.

Be relentless in the pursuit of justice. Unintimidated in the fight against oppression. We’re together to remind each other what we’re fighting for. I want to forget.I won’t let myself. There’s too much at stake. Peace to everyone fighting for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace pic.twitter.com/KeZwjppERl — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 13, 2020

For the past few weeks, Batista has been sharing various posts on social media criticising President Donald Trump for being silent about the ongoing movement. Apart from Batista, WWE legend, Dwayne Johnson also slammed Trump for the same reason. Various WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and others have also come forward to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

George Floyd death: George Floyd laid to rest

The George Floyd death sparked protests all around the world against police brutality and racism. Chauvin was fired and later charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers involved in the incident were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

A couple of days ago, a white horse-drawn carriage transported Floyd's golden casket towards the cemetery, to be buried next to his mother. The funeral service was attended by over 500 mourners who knew George Floyd. Former US Vice President Joe Biden also met with Floyd's family a few days ago. A video message from him offering condolence was played during the service as he could not attend the funeral.

"I know you have a lot of questions that no child should have to ask, questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations: Why? Why is Daddy gone?” said Biden addressing Floyd's 6-year-old daughter in a video eulogy played at the service.

Image Courtesy: Dave Bautista Twitter, WWE.com

