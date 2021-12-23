'Batgirl': Michael Keaton To Star As Batman Once Again After 'The Flash'

Michael Keaton is set to return to his role as Batman after almost three decades. After being signed on for the iconic superhero for the upcoming The Flash, it has now emerged that he will portray the role in another upcoming film, Batgirl, as well.

The veteran actor, as per a report on Deadline, is confirmed to play the Caped Crusader once again. This will be the fourth venture where Keaton will enact Batman.

Michael Keaton to star as Batman in Batgirl

The latest development is following the news that Michael Keaton could be reprising Batman character in three other films after signing The Flash. It was reported, by We Got This Covered, in August this year that Batgirl would be one of the films that the actor will work on after The Flash. The other films mentioned at that time were Batman Beyond and Nightwing. As per the report, the two films are in the works but is yet to receive a green signal from the top bosses at DC.

It remains to be seen if the other two projects will go ahead and if Michael Keaton could send fans back in time to their memories of his character, through more films.

Michael Keaton is synonymous for his role as Batman, in the films Batman and Batman Returns, which were released in 1989 and 1992 respectively.

I’m INCREDIBLY excited to have Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne. That’s MY Batman right there. But this makes me laugh. It’s an obstructed pic of Keaton in a suit. That could literally be him in any movie. This is the first look at “Gung Ho 2” 🤣 https://t.co/NrP1HPyTWB — Let’s Ho-Ho-Go 🎅🏻 T-AIAC (@Tom_AIAC) June 20, 2021

Batgirl cast

Meanwhile, Batgirl has confirmed numerous actors as members of the cast. While Leslie Grace enacts the titular character Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, Brendan Fraser has been confirmed to star as the antagonist Garfield Lynns aka Firefly. The plot of the movie is set in Gotham City and will centre around Barbara Gordon, who is the daughter of James Gordon, the Gotham City Police Department Commissioner.

The venture is expected to release this year. However, no other details regarding the plot or the release date have been released yet.

Meanwhile, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, among others, is gearing up for release on November 4, 2022. That film will have another ex-Batman, Ben Affleck, as a part of the cast.

Image: AP