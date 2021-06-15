Batman And Catwoman's Deleted Scene Makes Twitterati Furious; DC Fans Scream ‘Hypocrite’

Ever since the news regarding an intimate scene featuring Batman and Catwoman from the third season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn series being cut out has made it online, netizens and fans of the DC show alike have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same. The Twitterati can be seen pointing out the alleged hypocrisy by bringing to light certain animated intimate scenes that have been a part of DC animated shows in the past. One of those also happens to be a scene between Nightwing, who was once an assistant to Batman, and Harley Quinn. Some of those tweets can be found below.

Netizens react to the alleged editing of the Batman-Catwoman intimate scene from Harley Quinn Season 3:

No wonder Catwoman left Batman at the altar... — Nightwing-ology (@Nightwingology) June 14, 2021

The revised Harley Quinn Season 3 scene when Catwoman asks Batman to return the favor: pic.twitter.com/ZquhuzWHv2 — David Mann (@DavidMann95) June 14, 2021

About Harley Quinn, the HBO Max series:

The Harley Quinn HBO Max series follows a newly single Harley Quinn who sets off to make it on her own as the criminal queen-pin in Gotham City. The titular character is voiced by The Big Bang Theory's Penny aka Kaley Cuoco. The series has, time and again, seen physical altercations between Batman and Harley Quinn, who can be seen teaming up with other antagonist-like and anti-hero characters that are a part of the DC Comics roster.

As far as Harley Quinn's voice cast list is concerned, the show sees characters voiced by the likes of Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, and J.B. Smoove, amongst others. The characters of Batman and Catwoman are voiced by Diedrich Bader and Sanaa Lathan respectively. The show has been credited for touching upon the themes of sexism as well as racism and is hailed for featuring a strong set of female characters. As far as information regarding Harley Quinn Season 3 release date is concerned, nothing in connection to the same is known as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either the cast members or the people responsible for bringing it to life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.