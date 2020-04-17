'Batman Begins' Trivia To Keep You Updated About The Start Of Christopher Nolan's Trilogy

The Dark Knight Trilogy has been one of the most fan-followed superhero trilogies of this time. A major reason behind the success of the Batman franchise was also its director. Christopher Nolan is considered to be one of the top directors of the current generation. His contribution to the DC universe by directing Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises is appreciated by their fans too. The first part of the trilogy, Batman Begins certainly has its own feel to it. It shows the transformation of Bruce Wayne to a masked vigilante. It also has a number of important scenes that develop the story of Batman and his return to Gotham. Here is a small list of trivia to update your knowledge about Batman Begins.

Batman Begins Trivia

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Christian Bale revealed that he became interested in playing Batman after reading a graphic novel Arkham Asylum, which was given to him by his friend in 2000. After reading the book, he asked his agent that if anyone was making another Batman movie he wanted in.

Christian Bale's clear dislike of his Batman costume certainly improved his performance as the Dark Knight as he was always in a foul mood when wearing it.

Reportedly, it is said that Christian Bale was not allowed to go near the Batmobile. It was surprising to hear that as Bale manages to easily pull off most of his stunts by himself.

During the promotional interviews of the film, Christian Bale continued using the American accent he'd adopted to play Bruce Wayne/Batman. He clarified that he didn't want potential film fanatics to be confused about why Batman, an American institution, was being played by a Welshman. This fact might not be completely true as Bale does use his American accent for most of his interviews. It is said that that this is because the actor is always using whichever accent is required for his upcoming role, which just shows his utter commitment as a method actor.

Batman Begins’s Gotham City scenes were filmed on location in an actual city according to some sets, or images via stock footage. Some of the on-screen scenes were filmed in Chicago.

The film’s director, Christopher Nolan decided that there would be no second unit for the camera team. Thus for the whole of the one hundred and twenty-nine shooting days of the movie Nolan personally checked every shot of the film on the sets.

Batman Begins also features an important character, Ra's Al Ghul. The name is Arabic translation for "The Demon's Head". This also refers to his stature and responsibility at the height of the Brotherhood of the Demon, also called the League of Shadows.

It is also said that Ashton Kutcher was in consideration for the role of Bruce Wayne and was reportedly the producer’s choice for the same. Christopher Nolan did not agree with the idea of casting Kutcher in the role which eventually got Warner Bros. studio to drop the idea. Not selecting Kutcher for the film could also be an aftermath of the 1989 Batman movie when Michael Keaton, a comic actor, was cast as Batman.

