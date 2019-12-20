'Tenet' Has Christopher Nolan Fans Hyped Up After Trailer's Release

Tenet is an upcoming thriller movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie is set to release on July 17, 2020, by Warner Bros. The trailer of the film was recently released, and fans of the director are loving the trailer. Read more to know about the fan reaction on the trailer.

Fan reactions to the trailer of Tenet

Fans are loving the trailer of Tenet, which has garnered over 42 lakh views on YouTube. It was released on December 19, 2019, and within a day the video has garnered over 177 thousand likes. It has been speculated that the movie will easily collect over $200 million in box offices worldwide.

The best part of seeing Rise of Skywalker in @IMAX was the heart pounding anxiety inducing #Tenent teaser in front of the movie. I need that movie now because I’m not looking up anything until I see it. — Britt Rey-vera ✨ (@kindamoviesnob) December 20, 2019

#Tenent the trailer was amazingg.. loved it.. itna nay samja to be frank, but jo bhi tha sahi tha.. Nolan never ceases to amaze the world. Batman and Alfred are both present in the movie. cant wait to see it in the theatres. — A DECENT GUY (@hrishi42294157) December 20, 2019

Watch the new trailer for Christopher Nolan's 2020 action epic #Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki: https://t.co/A85PGhkp7K pic.twitter.com/jCJiiqWX2i — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 19, 2019

Christopher Nolan hypes up #TENET while we wait for a trailer – 'We shot in seven countries... with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.'



(via @EW | https://t.co/5tTwhK2RB6, 📸 via @totalfilm) pic.twitter.com/r3uRtXgDNQ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 18, 2019

