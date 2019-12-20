The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Tenet' Has Christopher Nolan Fans Hyped Up After Trailer's Release

Hollywood News

Tenet is an upcoming thriller movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Read more to know about the fan reactions to the trailer of the film.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
tenet

Tenet is an upcoming thriller movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie is set to release on July 17, 2020, by Warner Bros. The trailer of the film was recently released, and fans of the director are loving the trailer. Read more to know about the fan reaction on the trailer.

READ | Kajol Devgan Shares A Throwback Photo From The Sets Of Helicopter Eela

Fan reactions to the trailer of Tenet

Fans are loving the trailer of Tenet, which has garnered over 42 lakh views on YouTube. It was released on December 19, 2019, and within a day the video has garnered over 177 thousand likes. It has been speculated that the movie will easily collect over $200 million in box offices worldwide. 

READ | Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Brad Pitt Prevents Daughter From Spending Time With Father? 

READ | Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Estimated Box Office Collections For Opening Weekend 

READ | MCU And DCEU: Nine Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Lined Up For Release In 2022

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG