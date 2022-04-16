'Batman' Fame Barry Keoghan Arrested For Public Order Incident, Found In Intoxicated State

Actor Barry Keoghan was arrested over a public order incident on Sunday. The incident took place in Dublin, where he has been born and brought up.

The Irish artiste, known for his work in Eternals and The Batman in the last wo years, has been accused of being present in an intoxicated condition on the balcony of a resident. He was finally released without any charge.

Barry Keoghan arrested in public order incident, released

Barry Keoghan, as per a report on the Independent. i.e, was arrested on Sunday morning. Someone had contacted the Gardai, the police of the Republic of Ireland after they found a person outside their apartment window and was in an intoxicated state.

The police arrived at the location, and it emerged that the man was Barry Keoghan. It was reported that Keoghan was not 'threatening'.

The authorities then arrested the 29-year-old and he was taken to the Coolock garda station. He was 'dealt with' at the station before being let off.

As per the reports, a relative of Keoghan resided at the property near the apartment where Keoghan was allegedly found in an inebriated state.

It was also reported that the case was closed, and there was unlikely to be any more probe into the incident.

The police confirmed that they had detained a man after being contacted by a resident of the apartment, without divulging the identity of the person. Representatives of the Calm With Horses star were yet to issue any statement over the alleged incident.

Barry Keoghan on the professional front

Barry Keoghan made headlines for enacting Joker in the recently-released Batman film, starring Robert Pattinson. While the identity of the character he was playing was kept under wraps till the release, it was later revealed that he had indeed played the iconic character. Sharing a deleted scene, he termed it an honour to play the role.

"So here is the JOKER and BATMAN scene from THE BATMAN. Honestly, I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version, Enjoy," he had tweeted then.