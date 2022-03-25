'The Batman' Deleted Scene Featuring Joker Finally Released; Barry Keoghan Shares Video

Joker has been one of the iconic characters in Batman for decades, with late Heath Ledger's Oscar-winning act being one of the memorable performances in recent times. The superhero returned to the big screens after a couple of years, and there was no mention about the famed antagonist in the run-up to the release. However, as the Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman released, one got a faint view of a character, played by Barry Keoghan, which a majority of the audiences felt was Joker.

As the buzz surrounding the appearance and the scene made its way to social media, the director Matt Reeves confirmed that the character was indeed Joker. The filmmaker had stated that he had shot another scene involving Batman and Joker, but deleted it eventually. He had added that he planned to release in the future.

Reeves has stuck to his promise and now dropped the much-anticipated scene.

The Batman deleted scene of face-off between Batman and Joker released

(The Batman spoilers ahead) In the final moments of the film, one could see the prime antagonist of the movie, Riddler in the Arkham Asylum. However, another prisoner then appears faintly and a familiar laugh did not leave much doubt for fans on who the character was.

The deleted scene shows the events before the Riddler was nabbed by Batman. It features the Caped Crusader visiting Joker at the Arkham Asylum to get some more details about the criminal wreaking havoc in Gotham City with his murders and the mysterious notes along with it. Batman then hands over the files to Joker and the latter quips that it was almost their 'anniversary.'

The latter replies that the killer was 'meticulous' in creating the mystery with the puzzling notes and that it was like "he's been planning this his whole life.' Joker then shared that he knew who the killer was, and adds, "nobody who wants to be a somebody." He also says that it was a 'personal' motive rather than a political one.

Joker adds that victims might have wronged Riddler for him to take revenge, and the incidents could have 'gone way back.' Joker taunts Batman by saying that he knew the mystery was 'upsetting' for the superhero.

Batman then asks Joker about the thought process of Riddler, and the latter replies that he was aware of how the villain is thinking. Batman eventually starts to leave the prison as feels he was wasting his time after Joker tells him that the villain was appearing soft amid the acts of Riddler.

The scene ends with Joker saying, "I think deep down, you're just terrified because you're not sure he's wrong. You think they deserved it. You think they deserved it!" and his iconic laugh amid his worn-out health stood out.

Barry Keoghan breaks silence on Joker

Barry shared the scene on Instagram and stated that he was 'stuck for words'. He added that he felt blessed to play the role after 'Amazing actors' who had enacted the character. 'Here's my version', was how he concluded it.