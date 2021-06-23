Batman: The Long Halloween Producer Butch Lukic Reveals Why Jensen Is Cast As Bruce Wayne

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One arrived on Digital & Blu-ray on June 22, Tuesday, from Warner Bros Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film is inspired by the classic story by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Recently, ComicBookMovie.com sat down for a conversation with Supervising Producer Butch Lukic, during which the filmmaker talked about casting Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne.

Producer Butch Lukic on casting Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne

Talking about the same, Butch Lukic shared with ComicBookMovie.com that the film's casting director Wes Gleason had Jensen as their most likely priority as far as what he felt would be a good Batman. The producer further added that he listened to Jensen and had seen Supernatural, and right away, he knew his voice would definitely fit their Batman. Lukic stated that Jensen Ackles' voice fits the Batman they were looking for in the second year in that role. He shared that he thought it was a no-brainer, once Wes mentioned it.

Further, during the interview, Butch Lukic was asked why did he feel now was the right time to adopt Batman: The Long Halloween. Reacting to the same, Butch Lukic told ComicBookMovie.com that initially, no one else had really wanted to do it. He shared that the team had a meeting about the next DC Animated Universe stuff and they'd be working on story and concept-wise, and the home video had a list of what they thought would be the best adaptations.

He further added that number one on their list was The Long Halloween and so he just said, 'Great, let’s do that'. Butch Lukic stated that he had read the comic when it was released. He said that he used to buy it every month. He knew the story and he knew how sections of it were taken and used for other things. Butch added that he felt no one has done a true version, so it interested him further.

Batman: The Long Halloween cast ensemble stars the voices of Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke, Titus Welliver, David Dastmalchian, Troy Baker, Amy Landecker, Julie Nathanson, Jack Quaid, Fred Tatasciore and Alastair Duncan. Helmed by Chris Palmer, it is the 42nd film in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line. Part Two is set to be released on July 27, 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BATMAN

