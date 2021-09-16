‘Batman Unburied’: Hasan Minhaj To Voice Riddler In Spotify's Podcast

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is all set to voice the character of Riddler in Spotify's upcoming podcast, Batman Unburied. The podcast will be in partnership with DC and Warner Bros. The executive producer of the podcast will be David S. Goyer.

Hasan Minhaj of Homecoming King fame will soon voice the character of Riddler in the superhero thriller, Batman Unburied. The upcoming podcast will also star Winston Duke, who will take on the role of Bruce Wayne, a.k.a Batman and Jason Isaacs, who will play his right-hand man, Alfred. Lance Reddick from John Wick and Toks Olagundoye of The Neighbors fame will also star in the podcast and will play the roles of Bruce Wayne’s parents, Thomas and Martha. John Rhys-Davies will take on the role of the patient psychologist who aids in Bruce dealing with his past trauma. Ashly Burch on the other hand will play the journalist for Gotham's evening news hour and also Bruce's ex-girlfriend, Vicki.

Spotify has not yet revealed the release date for the podcast. Batman Unburied will be the first project under the multilayer pact inked by Spotify with Warner Bros and DC for narrative scripted podcasts. Batman Unburied is slated to be a psychological thriller. It will take listeners on a journey into the mind of Bruce Wayne. The story starts with Wayne being a forensic pathologist, who has been tasked with examining victims of a serial killer preying over the city, who goes by the name The Harvester. Wayne must work on overcoming his demons so he can save the citizens of Gotham. Alex Kemp will be the director of the upcoming podcast, which will be written by Eric Carrasco, Saladin Ahmed, Rebecca Klingel and Graham Westerson.

Hasan Minhaj was recently in the news after the trailer of the second season of The Morning Show dropped. The trailer saw Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reunited and reprise their roles as they played lead characters in the first season of the show. Hasan Minhaj and Will Arnett joined the show as the newest cast members.

Meanwhile, the audience's prolonged wait for the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson seems to continue. New footage from the upcoming film was screened at CinemaConalso and it also included a featurette of the director talking about the upcoming film. In the footage, Reeves said that the upcoming instalment of the film would be the ‘most emotional Batman ever.’

With input from ANI

