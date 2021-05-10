Bebe Rexha Calls Out UK Publication For Twisting Her Words About Dua Lipa, Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha is a strong advocate for women's rights and is outraged by a publication that pits women against one another. Rexha advertised her second studio album, Better Mistakes, which was released on April 7, in a conversation with UK tabloid The Sun. To name a few, the album features massive collaborations with Doja Cat, Travis Barker, and Ty Dolla $ign. The singer hoped to record a song with Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Ava Max, all of whom are Albanian. However, things did not go according to plan. According to the publication, Rexha said that the rumoured rivalry between Ora and Lipa is the reason she does not see it happening.

Bebe Rexha is not happy with her words being taken out of context

A UK tabloid is making up an awful story about my friends and women I admire. It’s absolute bullshit to pit women against each other, especially those who I know are GOOD PEOPLE !!! This toxic gossip is malicious and NOT FUCKING TRUE! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 8, 2021

Now Bebe was having none of it as she took to Twitter to shame the article and the publication that had been written. She said that the publication was making up stories about both the women whom she considered to be her friends as well as women she admired. She was upset to see people whom she considered to be ‘good people', being pitted against each other for the sake of cheap publicity. She also called the news that was shared just ‘gossip’ and ‘malicious’.

The Sun is the most overrated broadcasting group in the UK, They derserve to be punished for misleading the public... — ABI | STREAM LEVITATING 💖✨ (@Abi_Garrix) May 8, 2021

We love you Bebe pic.twitter.com/uIS4LWiVnC — RITA‘S WIFEY | ANITA ♡ (@RitaOrasWifey) May 8, 2021

Collab with them so we can know they all friends pls pic.twitter.com/Iuc0klVQC5 — arturo 🥳 (@aesthticblue) May 8, 2021

BTW Simon Boyle is the author of this tabloid lie, rexhars do ya thing 🗣 @ / SimonBoyle87 — avvmxx - Better Mistakes out NOW (@avvmxx) May 8, 2021

NAME AND SHAME THEM 🗣 https://t.co/dkLygpZpQe — avvmxx - Better Mistakes out NOW (@avvmxx) May 8, 2021

Bebe Rexha’s supporters came out to speak up for her, as well as for Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. They lauded her for publicly shaming the tabloid and calling them out on their misinformation. People even expressed their love for her and said that they would always stand by and support her. Her fans further asked her to collaborate with Dua Lipa and Rita Ora as that would effectively shut all the haters. Her fans also called for her supporters to reach out and get the publication to be accountable for the wrong news that they printed.

The publication said that Bebe had told them she had tried to bring the girls together but because of their personal drama they never agreed to collaborate with each other. It also said that while Bebe would love to work with both the girls, she was not sure they would ever agree. According to the tabloid, Bebe had pinned the cause of the feud as being general competitiveness between women everywhere.

IMAGE: BEBE REXHA'S INSTAGRAM

