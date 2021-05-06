Bebe Rexha Reveals She Has Dated And Fallen In Love With Famous Women In The Past

Bebe Rexha has recently opened up about her sexual fluidity. She revealed how she has dated and fallen in love with famous women in the past. However, she also admitted that she was hesitant to label herself with terms such as "pansexual" and "bisexual". Read ahead to know more about Bebe Rexha's latest revelation.

Bebe Rexha opens up about her sexuality

In an interview with Gay Times, Bebe spoke of her connections with her many queer fans and noted that she used to date and fall in love with women. During the interaction, she further added, “What I believe about sexuality is this: It’s a scale.” She admitted that she has gone out with girls and dated famous girls before. However, she didn’t name them. The singer said that she has also fallen in love with a girl before, but is in a relationship with a guy, currently.

Further, she admitted that she was uncertain to label herself as "pansexual" and "bisexual". She said, “It’s just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don’t like boxes, as you can tell with my music. Like, I don’t like boxes whatsoever.” She also revealed why she is hesitant to get in a serious relationship with another woman and said that the thing in a relationship with a girl is that it’s too emotional and she cannot deal with it.

According to Bebe, it is the support of her fans that has led her to open up about her sexuality. She said that many of her fans told her that they told their parents and got kicked out of the house and saved their money to come to her tour. She didn’t realize that her music could do that and actually “give people strength.”

This is not the first time where Bebe Rexha spoke about her sexuality. In January 2020, she told Health that she considers herself fluid. She revealed that until she finds "the one" she cannot admit what she is. She wants to find someone she loves and who loves her and doesn’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.

(IMAGE: BEBE REXHA'S INSTAGRAM)

